FDH Bank supports Surveyors Institute of Malawi

Locally grown FDH Bank Tuesday gave K1 million to Surveyors Institute of Malawi (SIM) towards its annual lake conference slated for Mangochi from 3 to 4th October 2019.

FDH Bank Public Relations Officer Lorraine Lusinje said the bank recognizes the role Surveyors play in the country and found it important to sponsor their annual conference this weekend.

“Institute of Surveyors in Malawi hosts players in the surveying sector across the country from government to private sector to entrepreneurs and we consider them to be our partners in business and in development of the country,” said Lusinje.

SIM Council Member and Vice Chairman-Quantity Surveying Chapter Martin Chimangeni said SIM is grateful to FDH Bank for the MK1 million donation made towards the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) conference that will be held at Sunbird Nkopola from 3rd to 4th October 2019.

“SIM has organized the conference to equip its members on professional ethics as practitioners in the built environment. The meeting will also tackle issues of corruption any unethical behavior that surveyors need to desist from,” said Chimangeni.

He said there are four chapters under SIM namely Quantity Surveyors, Land Economy Surveyors, Land Surveyors and Geological Surveyor.

Each of the chapters have responsibilities in the built environment ranging from construction cost economics, property valuations, estates management, land management and many more, according to Chimangeni.

“The conference will have an impact on the economy and the country as the attendants areofficers that are involved in land management, construction and development costing, estate agents and many more. They are officers that work in government departments, private sector, local councils and land management committees,” said Chimangeni who is also General Manager of Press Properties, a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation plc.

