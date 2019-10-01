Standard Bank retains Malawi’s ‘Best Investment Bank’ accolade at Euromoney awards

Standard Bank has for the second-year running been named Malawi’s Best Investment Bank in the Euromoney African Banker Awards.

Euromoney has been the leading publication for covering the growth of international finance for the past 50 years. Over the past 12 months its coverage has included interviews with close to 100 bank CEOs, ministers of finance and central bank governors around the world.

Commenting on the accolade Head of Investment Banking, Enock Kondowe, said the recognition comes as a result of the bank’s untiring support to many corporates operating in Malawi through specialized financing solutions and thought leadership in strategic sectors of the economy.

“We are delighted and proud to win the Euromoney Awards for the Best Investment Bank. The awards are a testament to our leading role in driving meaningful and sustainable investment in Malawi and Africa as a whole. These awards illustrate the hard work and commitment of our staff, management, and board towards achieving this goal”

He added: “Africa, Malawi inclusive, has for the past decade been a hub of foreign investment hence the need for a financial institution with the experience and capacity to offer valuable solutions to both local and foreign investors.

The Magazine’s Awards for Excellence celebrates the best banks around the world by recognizing institutions that have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and momentum in the markets they operate. In selecting its award recipients, Euromoney combines quantitative and qualitative data to honor institutions that have brought the highest levels of service, innovation and expertise to their customers.

Among the investment areas the bank has supported include Energy, Telecoms, Agriculture, Finance and Real estate among others.

Standard Bank has been in the limelight of industrial recognition over the past years. Both in 2017 and 2018, it was also named Best Investment Bank by EMEA Finance, a publication that provides in-depth coverage of economic and business trends in Europe, Middle East and Africa markets.

The Euromoney awards were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry.

This year Euromoney received almost 1,000 submissions from banks in an awards program that covers 20 global awards, more than 50 regional awards, and best bank awards in close to 100 countries.

