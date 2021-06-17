FDH Bank’s Mpinganjira inspires Chichiri Secondary School students

FDH Bank’s Group Chief Executive Officer, William Mpinganjira inspired students at Chichiri Secondary School with a motivational talk as the Bank launched first-of-its-kind nationwide schools Career Guidance mentorship initiative.

The initiative has been rolled out in celebration of the International Day of the African Child, which President Lazarus Chakwera launched on Wednesday at Sun ‘n’ Sand Holiday Resort in Mangochi.

Mpinganjira told the 2021 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) candidates that the Bank chose Chichiri through his own suggestion since he was emotionally attached to it as he had gone through his early education at the secondary’s neighbouring feeder primary school.

The Bank also donated 62 desks and 105 chairs worth K3 million to solve one of the challenges the school faces.

The son to FDH Holdings Plc founder, Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira impressed on the MSCE candidates that this was part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) which he explained to them that it is “giving back to the community from which it thrives”.

“When you will finish your academic studies, when you will join us in the corporate world, you shall be required to give back to the community that supports you.

“This is called sustainable living — taking care of our communities just as we do with the environment by replacing the trees we use.

“On this Day of the African Child, FDH Bank is taking care of the community that has educated us so that we can work together in the development of the country.”

Mpinganjira explained that this first-of-its-kind schools Career Guidance mentorship initiative, was mooted at the company that every member of staff should play a role in this mentorship to inspire its staff to own any CSR initiative that they shall be carrying out.

He said if a CSR is not made personal by a member of staff, then it cannot work and every member of staff in the communities that FDH Bank operates in across the country, would be expected to be involved in the Career Guidance mentorship initiative.

He told the students that for the staff to make this CSR personal, it shall be part of the Bank’s staff professional work ethos assessment which shall form part of their upgrading and promotions.

He further inspired the students that they have reached a stage where they are making tough decisions on what they career paths they target to take and the mentorship programme shall assist them make the right commitments.

“You all have dreams of what you want to be and this is the right moment to follow them and we will be there to shape those dreams.”

He impressed on them that the Founder of FDH Holdings, Thom Mpinganjira, had a dream as he worked in the financial services industry to establish his own bank — which he did.

“The company was established in 2002 and by 2017 FDH Bank was born. Within this short period, we are the third largest bank in the country after the two, National Bank of Malawi and Standard Bank — that were formed many years ago from colonial days.

“We have a footprint all over the country through the dream that our Founder had. I must assure all of yourselves that whatsoever choices and dreams you make — if properly and religiously followed up — will come true one day.

“Be mindful that some choices you make, the friends you make can lead you astray. Peer pressure is very dangerous.”

He reminded them that their secondary school life is managed by strict rules but at the university level they will be free to do whatever they want to as long as they pass their exams.

“Remember where you are coming from because the hardest part is to get to the university but once there it is easy to come out with your degree.

“When you get there, don’t mess around with that opportunity — go and grab every opportunity that comes your way but when you come out and you become success, remember to help those who do not have same privileges you shall have.

“Success is meaningless if you don’t uplift others — that’s how countries develop by assisting each other and we will continue with our objectives to assist the communities that we thrive in,” he said.

Headteacher, Allen Mjima said they were honoured that out of all the schools in Malawi that could have been considered for “this auspicious event”, FDH Bank chose Chichiri and that “the donation has been well received as it has solved one of the challenges we face”.

“This occasion shall remain memorable to the students as well as us the teachers and we shall talk about this and use it to inspire the rest of the students,” he said.

Headboy Alex Gondwe said the motivational talk has really inspired them as students as they forge on with their career paths”.

“This is really an event I shall always treasure and on behalf of my fellow students, I profoundly thank FDH Bank for considering to launch the Career Guidance mentorship here at Chichiri Secondary School.”

