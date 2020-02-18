FDH Money Bureau partners Mukuru in digital money transfer

FDH Money Bureau, a subsidiary of FDH Holdings Limited has partnered with international money transfer firm, Mukuru in a digital voucher redemption service which will see customers redeeming cash vouchers using FDH digital platforms.

Making the announcement in Blantyre on Monday, FDH Money Bureau General Manager Daniel Pinto said FDH is now breaking tradition, from the old ways of doing things to a digital way of transacting.

“No more waiting in line, no need to travel long distances, no need to talk to our tellers, no need to spend money to redeem your money, no need to wait for our outlets to open or even rush to find them open before they close.

“The new service will allow any Mukuru Customer with a Mukuru voucher to redeem money by dialing *525#or using FDH WhatsApp Banking. Once this is done the money will be sitting in their FDH Wallet/ Ufulu Digital Account or their FDH Bank Account,” said Pinto.

“Consequently they can withdraw at any FDH Bank ATM using their card or using Cardless Withdrawal. Alternatively, customers can proceed to transact on mobile and take advantage of our digital ecosystem which offers services such as bill payments, airtime purchase, interbank transfers and many more,” added Pinto.

Pinto described the new innovation as the ‘first of its kind’ in the country and ‘value for many and for money product’.

“The FDH brand is a brand that stands for growth and we champion this through continued innovation. Over the last 11 years, FDH has strived to provide the best money transfer services across Malawi. Through FDH, any Mukuru customer can currently redeem their Mukuru voucher by visiting any of our 61 our service centres across the country,” said Pinto.

Mukuru Country Manager for Malawi Peggy Mhone said they are looking forward to working with FDH to the satisfaction of all their customers nationwide.

“For Mukuru, innovation and creativity underpin all we do, and put us at the cutting-edge. The desire to improve, to enhance and to create runs through the whole company. We love the feeling of pushing the boundary for the benefit of our customers,” she said.

“This is why we commend and support the innovation by FDH in prodiving this convenient solution for our customers. We truly believe this is a game changer and one of the best ways of providing convenience to Mukuru customers when redeeming orders,” added Mhone.

