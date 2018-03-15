It feels so good Malawi has an international gold medal through chess

His stunning performance so much impressed the chess fraternity that Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) executive member, Susan Namangale, in partnership with CBR Tours and Travel decided to sponsor the maestro that he flies back instead of travelling by road as he did when he went there.

Namangale and CBR Tours and Travel Managing Director Lisungu Chirwa felt duty bound to honour the star of the moment, saying he has put Malawi on the map and deserved to be given a heroes welcome.

According to reports from Livingstone, the participants and organisers of the tournament were so impressed of his performance they thought he was a grandmaster. Now he is heading there if he continues with his fine form.

Chessam and its stakeholders owe us a pat on the back for what they are doing to the sport right from grassroots level. They are grooming a grandmaster.

Chiletso has booked himself a ticket to the World Amateurs in Italy and if he will do well there his status will definitely changed.

In chess, the players fight for titles and the prestigious one is the grandmaster. The world’s revered chess player ever lived is Russian Garry Kimovich Kasparov. From 1986 until his retirement in 2005, Kasparov was ranked world No. 1 for 225 out of 228 months. His peak rating of 2851, achieved in 1999, was the highest recorded until being surpassed by Magnus Carlsen in 2013.

Kasparov also holds records for consecutive professional tournament victories (15) and 11 chess Oscars.