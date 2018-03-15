Malawi Queens coach rues squad leakeage

Malawi Queens coach Griffin Saenda has lamented the leakage of the travelling squad before its official release on Thursday.

The national netball team in training camp has, Defenders: Mtukule-Ngwira, Joana Kachilika, Laureen Ngwira, Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda, Fanny Mwale, Juliet Sambo, Martha Dambo, Grace Mwafuliwa; Attackers: Mpinganjira, Bridget Kumwenda Chalera, Rose Nkanda, Thandie Galeta, Takondwa Lwazi, Shira Dimba; Shooters: Mwawi Kumwenda, Joyce Mvula, Alinafe Kamwala, Simtowe-Msowoya, Jane Chimaliro, Jesca Mazengera, Grace Adebayo and Mary Banya.

But the leaked squad circulating on social media indicates Saenda has dropped centre Beatrice Mpinganjira and defender Grace Mwafuliwa.

Also dropped are said to be Kukoma Diamonds shooter Alinafe Kamwala and Rose Mkanda of Civonets.

Saenda said: “It affects morale in the camp if the players start hearing names of final squad before we officially release the names.”

He regretted the leaking but said the official squad is yet to be determined.

The Queens are in training camp in preparations for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia next month.

Malawi are in Pool B, alongside New Zealand, England, Wales, Scotland and Uganda.

Before heading for the Commonwealth Games that will run from April 4-15, the Queens will also take part in a four-nations Taini Jamison Trophy in New Zealand which will run from March 21-24 in Auckland where the other participating teams will be New Zealand, Jamaica and Fiji.

The country’s netball exports Mwawi Kumwenda and Joyce Mvula will join the Malawi Queens in New Zealand where they will feature in the Taini Jamison Quad Series.

