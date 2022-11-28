Female law enforcers perk up orphans at MCV

In a bid to ease challenges and improve welfare of the orphans, Mangochi Police Women Network on November 26, 2022 donated assorted food items and clothes worthy K900,000 to 52 orphans at Malawi Children’s Village in the district.

The grouping, which was led by its Chairperson lnspector Susan Musongole donated the items with funds raised from the big walk, which took place on November 3, 2022 from Mangochi Police Station to Makawa Trading Centre jointly with female officers from lmmigration and Prison Services.

Each orphan received 10 tablets of U-fresh soap, 10 exercise books, 10 packets of jiggies, 4 pens, 4 pencils, 3 tablets of Butex, 3 bottles of Vaseline, 2 packets of sugar, assorted clothes, soft drinks and snacks.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Musongole narrated that charity work is one of the activities of the network that’s why the three security entities thought it wise to raise funds for the orphanage centre in order to lessen the burden faced by the orphans to aid their upbringing.

“Our duty is not only to enforce the law but we also practice humanity that’s why we are here today to interact with you. We know the challenges you are facing and giving something to someone does not mean you need to have more, but the little we have it’s enough to make a difference and bring smiles on your faces” Musongole said.

Social worker for the orphanage centre Mrs Florence Kondwani commended the female officers for the aid, describing it as timely.

She called on women from various professions to emulate what the female law enforcers have done.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ibrahim Frank, a Std 2 learner at Samama Primary School said being an orphan is challenging and they are in need of more resources and the grouping has really shot them in the arm, proving the existence of the cordial relationship between police and members of the community.

This is not the first for the grouping to give a helping hand to the needy and Musongole promised to continue with the initiative for the common good.

Police Women Network is a grouping of female officers whose aim is among others to promote gender and hardworking spirit, according to Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, Mangochi Police Station publicist.

