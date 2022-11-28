Ireland-based Malawians house elderly woman in Mangochi

A group of Malawians living in Ireland on Saturday handed over a modern house to an elderly woman at Mbalula area in Mangochi.

They built the house under their association called Association of Malawians in Ireland (AMAI).

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the association’s president Henry Mkumbira Phiri said they were excited to contribute to the welfare of Gogo Wetu by building her a modern house.

“I am very excited to travel all the way from Ireland and handover the keys of this modern house to Gogo Wetu who for long time has been staying in a very small house together with her grand children. To me, I feel good that Gogo Wetu will now be staying in a good house,” he said.

Phiri said the association spent K2, 950, 000 to construct the house that has a separate kitchen, toilet and bathroom.

“Let me thank everyone one who financially contributed towards the implementation of this important project including you, Malawians, living in South Africa and United Kingdom, you done a great job and may the good God bless you for this,” he said.

Gogo Wetu thanked the association for the house.

“I am very thankful to the association and all who took part towards the construction of this house. This house will now ease some of the challenges I had such as lack of good place to sleep and others,” said Wetu.

A representative from Mangochi District Social Welfare Office, Daud Saliwa, said Gogo Wetu was identified because she was living in a small shelter with her 15 grandchildren.

Meanwhile, the association is expected to embark on another house construction project next year and the beneficiary is yet to be identified.

