Woman fined K690,000 for tampering with Water Board property

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate court on November 24, 2022 ordered Mary Ndisale, 57, to pay K690,000 as a fine for illegally bypassing a water billing system, which contravenes section 298 (A) of the Penal Code.

“The court heard through police prosecutor Sub Inspector Regina Chikungwa, that on October 19, 2022 one of the Mangochi Water Board plumbers discovered that Ndisale, was consuming water illegally using a meter bypass despite being disconnected by the board due to unsettled bills.

“Prosecutor Chikungwa added that the officials from the Water Board warned her several times against the malpractice before taking an action of reporting her to police,” according to Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Saudi, Mangochi Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO).

She told Nyasa Times that Ndisale, who pleaded guilty, pleaded for court’s leniency when passing sentence saying she is the breadwinner for her family .

In her submission, Chikungwa condemned Ndisale’s behaviour saying using unauthorized water materials is dangerous to people as it may lead to water contamination.

Prosecutor Chikungwa added that the Water Board spends a lot of money and other resources to provide clean, and safe water to residents hence, prayed for a stiffer punishment.

Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state while taking into consideration the mitigating factor.

He then went on to order Ndisale to pay a K690,000 fine as a deterrent to other would be offenders.

The SRM further directed that K490,000 of the fine be paid to the water board as reconnection fees.

Ndisale hails from Mtalimanja Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

