Finca Malawi Donates 3,000 Tree Seedlings to Schools in Chigumukire Zone in Chileka

In a strong show of environmental commitment, Finca Malawi has donated 3,000 tree seedlings to 13 schools in Chigumukire Zone, Chileka, as part of its ongoing sustainability initiatives.

The donation ceremony took place at Lipunga Primary School in Chileka, Blantyre, where Finca Malawi’s Marketing Manager, Takondwa Chirwa, reaffirmed the institution’s dedication to reforestation and environmental conservation.

“As a financial institution deeply rooted in community development, we believe in sustainable solutions that benefit both people and the planet. These trees will not only restore degraded areas but also instill a culture of environmental stewardship among young learners,” Chirwa said.

The initiative was carried out in partnership with the Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (Wesm).

Wesm’s Community Engagement Officer, Gilbert Nkwangwa, emphasized the role of students in nurturing and protecting the environment, encouraging them to take responsibility for the seedlings to ensure they thrive.

The tree donation aligns with Malawi’s 2024/2025 National Forest Season, officially launched by Vice President Dr. Michael Usi on December 15 in Chitipa.

The government aims to plant 40.1 million seedlings this season, following last year’s 39 million trees, of which 60% survived, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change.

Finca Malawi’s Commitment Beyond Finance

Starting as a microfinance institution, Finca Malawi has grown into the country’s first Deposit-Taking Microfinance Institution (DTMFI), offering both savings and credit products.

Beyond financial empowerment, the institution actively contributes to social and environmental causes, reinforcing its mission to drive sustainable development.

Through this initiative, Finca Malawi continues to demonstrate that its impact extends beyond finance—investing in a greener, healthier future for Malawi.

