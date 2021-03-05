Finca Malawi launches ‘Dabo Dabo’ promotion

In an effort aimed at supporting customer’s financial goals, the country’s leading microfinance institution FINCA Malawi Limited has launched ‘Dabo Dabo Promotion’ — whose main target is to promote customers’ savings culture and financial health.

The promotion is to entice customers to maintain their fixed deposit customers to stand a chance of winning a share of cash prizes amounting to K2.3 million and other lucrative interest rates.

Speaking during the launch which was held at FINCA Limited’s head offices in Blantyre, the company’s marketing manager Violet Mangani said the promotion expected to run from March 1 to May 31, 2021 will be open both to the existing as well as new fixed deposit customers.

It aims at encouraging a savings culture that creates an opportunity for the customers to grow a financial health as their account keep earning good interests as well as increasing the company’s loan book.

Mangani further said through the newly launched Dabo Dabo Promotion, three customers will stand a chance of winning cash prizes of K150,000, K200,000 and K250,000 per month plus upfront interests as high as 12% per annum.

There is also a chance to win a share of cash prizes and to be eligible for the prizes one has to maintain a minimum of K50,000 in their fixed deposit account for at least three months.

The customers automatically enter into the monthly prizes as well as the grand prize of K500,000.

“At FINCA, we always think of uplifting lives of our clients and make sure that they also enjoy and benefit from our services,” Mangani said.

“So all the customers who will be depositing multiples of K50,000 during this period of the promotion will have higher chances of winning prizes because they will have more entries.

“Our expectations are to make everyone a winner in the promotion — with a double win,” she said.

FINCA Limited was established in the country in 1994 and currently it has got 22 branches across Malawi.

