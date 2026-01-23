Finland sports charity foundation, MNCS geared to promote sports development in primary and secondary schools

One of the Finland based charity organization, Liike Sports and Development Foundation and Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) have entered into a partnership which will see the two institutions working in collaboration in implementing sports programs which are aimed at promoting various sporting disciplines in primary as well as secondary schools.

The international foundation which receives support through the UEFA Foundation for Children unveiled the initiative at Goliati Primary and Secondary School ground in Thyolo district where a 6 months pilot project will be implemented before spreading to other schools across the country.

According to the Foundation’s Director, Ari Johannes Koivu the program is expected to focus on areas such as sports development through a number of activities to be conducted in schools as well as increasing academic performance among learners.

Koivu added that while at Goliati the foundation will among other things get involved in working on renovating football, netball, volleyball, and basketball fields, providing sports equipment, drilling teachers with physical education skills just to mention a few.

“Malawi’s primary and secondary schools face severe challenges such as overcrowded classrooms, lack of sports facilities, shortage of teachers, high dropout rates. Goliati schools which has over 2,500 pupils is one of the schools facing extremely poor sports environments, so after engaging stakeholders we considered the school to be the first beneficiary of the program in order to help address the problems as we also aim to offer a unique opportunities by promoting health, education, gender equality and community cohesion,” said Koivu.

MNCS Acting Chief Executive Officer, Ivy Chinangwa said she was very delighted with the introduction of the project which she emphasized that it will contribute positively to the development of various sporting codes in the country and ensure school sport is moving to the right direction by unearthing talented athletes.

“As Sports Council our mandate is to develop sports and the coming in of Liike-Sports and Development as a new partner it makes us to feel good because our focus also dwells much on developing grassroots sport which relies on schools. It is our expectation that this project will play a crucial part in taking Malawi Sport to a higher level,” said Chinangwa.

Deputy Head-Teacher for Goliati Primary School, Austin Mongola said the support will help a lot in motivating the learners to get attracted and start participating in different sporting activities.

The project is expected to cost a total of K78 million.

