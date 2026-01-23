Chikwawa Residents Plan Vigils Against Presscane Over Alleged Pollution

Tension is rising in Chikwawa District as civil society groups and affected communities prepare to hold peaceful vigils against Presscane Limited, accusing the company of polluting their environment and violating their right to live in a clean and healthy area.

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), in collaboration with the Citizens League and residents around Dyeratu Trading Centre, has notified the Chikwawa District Council of planned demonstrations scheduled for Thursday, 29 January 2026, starting from 10:00am at the Presscane vicinity.

According to the notice, the protests are intended to force Presscane to treat surrounding communities with respect and dignity by addressing what activists describe as long-standing environmental damage caused by industrial effluent, particularly vinasse waste.

CDEDI says for over a decade the company has been discharging waste in ways that have negatively affected communities in Lauji Village under Traditional Authority Katunga, accusing Presscane of violating the Environmental Management Act of 2017.

The organisers are demanding the immediate removal of the vinasse ponds at Lauji, compensation for the affected communities, and the transfer of the District Environmental Officer, Lands Officer and District Health Officer, whom they accuse of failing to protect residents from environmental and health risks.

The vigils are expected to be conducted in two phases, first at Presscane Limited and later at the District Commissioner’s offices, and will continue until the demands are met.

CDEDI has emphasised that the demonstrations are peaceful and constitutional, stating that the notice is not a request for permission but a formal notification as required by law. The group says it has deployed 50 marshals to work with police to maintain order during the protests.

Residents living near Presscane have for years complained about polluted water sources, bad odours from waste ponds, health problems and reduced agricultural productivity, but say their concerns have largely been ignored.

The planned demonstrations are likely to increase pressure on both Presscane and local authorities to respond to the environmental concerns, as communities seek accountability and concrete action to protect their livelihoods and health.

