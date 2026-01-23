Chief Secretary Hails Chinese Chamber for K100 Million Donation to Lean Season Food Response

Malawi’s Chief Secretary to the Government, Dr Justin Adack Saidi, has commended the Chinese Chamber of Commerce for donating K100 million towards the 2025–2026 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Programme.

Speaking to the media after receiving the donation, Dr Saidi said the contribution demonstrated responsibility, solidarity and unity in response to the President’s call for support to vulnerable communities.

“I therefore, on behalf of the Malawi Government and the affected people, extend my utmost appreciation to the Chairperson and the entire Chinese community in the country for supporting this noble cause,” said Saidi.

He said government has developed the 2025–2026 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Plan, valued at K209 billion, to guide response interventions and mobilise resources for effective implementation.

According to Saidi, government has so far mobilised both in-kind and financial resources amounting to K138 billion, leaving a funding gap of K71 billion.

He assured the Chinese community that the donation would be used for its intended purpose, in line with the leadership principles of President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, which he said are rooted in humanity, impartiality, integrity, transparency and accountability.

Saidi said government looks forward to continued partnership with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in efforts to break the cycle of food insecurity and build resilience among vulnerable communities.

The donation from the Chinese Chamber of Commerce includes maize valued at K80 million and a cash cheque of K20 million, bringing the total support to K100 million.

The contribution is part of efforts to support communities affected by food shortages during the 2025–2026 lean season.

Saidi has since called upon other organisations, companies and individuals to emulate the gesture and support government’s food security initiatives.

In his remarks, Chinese Chamber of Commerce Chairperson, Shanjian, said the Chinese business community remains committed to supporting humanitarian initiatives in Malawi, adding that they consider themselves part of Malawian society and will continue contributing to national development.

