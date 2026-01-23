PCL, Press Trust donates K142 million relief items to Dwangwa flood victims

Conglomerate Press Corporation plc and its majority shareholder Press Trust, have donated relief items worth K142 million to people affected by floods in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota, as part of efforts to support communities displaced by the disaster.

The donation, which targeted flood-affected families in Kakuyu and other affected areas in Dwangwa, includes maize flour, blankets, cooking oil and other essential items aimed at assisting households currently staying in temporary camps.

Speaking during the handover on Wednesday, PCL Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ronald Mangani, said the gesture is part of the group’s corporate social responsibility and is intended to cushion families who were displaced by floods that struck the district in December last year.

“We took note of the disaster that happened in Kasasa, Nkhotakota, and those include people who work with our subsidiary company, Ethanol Company Limited (EthCo). We thought we had an obligation to assist the people who have been affected by the floods. For that reason, we mobilised resources within the Press Group, including Press Trust, to assist the people,” said Mangani.

Mangani further emphasised the importance of enforcing existing policies that prohibit settlement and cultivation in disaster-prone areas, saying this would help reduce the impact of future disasters.

Press Trust Executive Director Gibson Ngalamira said the donation forms part of a coordinated humanitarian response to complement government efforts in addressing the disaster.

“We want to assure the people that Press Trust is committed to supporting communities living in high-risk areas, including efforts to relocate affected families to safer locations. These relief items being donated here will also help the people a lot in the suffering they have endured,” said Ngalamira.

Nkhotakota District Commissioner Ben Matengeni Tonho commended Press Corporation plc and Press Trust for the timely support, describing it as a significant contribution to the district’s disaster response efforts.

“The floods affected approximately 55,000 people and displaced close to 2,000 households, underscoring the need for both immediate humanitarian assistance and long-term preventive measures.”

“The district council is working closely with traditional leaders, and we are in the process of identifying suitable land for the relocation of people from Kakuyu and other severely affected areas,” said Tohno.

The donation comes at a time when many families in Nkhotakota are still recovering from the effects of the floods, which destroyed homes, crops and livelihoods across several communities.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :