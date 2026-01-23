Enock Chihana: The Kingmaker, the Gateway to the North, and the Man Every President Must Court

In Malawian politics, there are men who come and go, and then there are men who shape the direction of history without ever shouting for attention. Enock Chakufwa Chihana belongs firmly to the second category.

Born in 1962 in Rumphi, at the northern edge of Malawi’s political imagination, Chihana did not merely enter politics — he inherited it, breathed it, and mastered its quiet rhythms.

He is the son of Chakufwa Chihana, the legendary trade unionist and democracy icon who cracked open the walls of one-party rule and became Malawi’s first Second Vice-President. But while many heirs of political giants collapse under the weight of famous surnames, Enock Chihana did something far more difficult: he built his own authority.

Today, more than a decade into frontline politics, Chihana stands as the undisputed political voice of the North, a man so deeply rooted in the region that no serious national political equation can be solved without him.

The Man the North Never Lets Go

Since 2012, Rumphi Central has spoken with one voice — Enock Chihana’s. Four elections. Four victories. No interruptions. No accidents. No substitutes.

In a region often marginalised in national development and political bargaining, Chihana became more than a Member of Parliament. He became a symbol of northern political dignity, a bridge between neglected communities and the centre of power.

In Rumphi, Livingstonia, Karonga and Mzuzu, his name travels faster than party slogans. He is not just popular — he is emotionally owned by the North. This is why every serious presidential candidate, regardless of party, eventually finds their way to Chihana’s door.

Not for decoration. For survival.

The Silent Kingmaker

Enock Chihana has never been obsessed with contesting the presidency. Instead, he mastered a more powerful art: kingmaking.

In 2014 and 2019, he threw his weight behind the late Saulos Chilima. In 2025, he became the political bridge that delivered the North into the Blue Alliance with Peter Mutharika’s DPP.

That single move reshaped the national map.

When Mutharika appointed Chihana as Second Vice-President in October 2025, it was not charity. It was political mathematics. It was recognition that no alliance seeking State House can afford to alienate the North — and no one controls the North like Chihana.

In a country where loud politicians burn fast and fade faster, Chihana has survived by being composed, strategic, and always one step ahead of the national mood.

History Repeats Itself — Intentionally

When Enock Chihana was sworn in as Second Vice-President, Malawi witnessed something rare: political history folding neatly back onto itself.

More than two decades earlier, the same oath had been taken by his father.

Father and son. Same office. Same Constitution. Same national calling.

For many Malawians, it felt less like coincidence and more like destiny.

Chihana himself described it simply:

“The promise to serve Malawi has passed from father to son.”

In that moment, he stopped being just a politician. He became a harbinger of history — a living reminder that Malawi’s democratic journey is not finished, only evolving.

Loved, Therefore Attacked

But in Malawian politics, love is dangerous.

The more popular you become, the more enemies you attract.

Chihana’s deep-rooted support in the North has made him a permanent target of political attacks, legal battles, internal sabotage and public suspicion. From corruption allegations to family disputes, his name has been dragged through controversy with almost ritual consistency.

Yet, curiously, none of these storms has ever broken his base.

In the North, people do not see a fallen man. They see their man under siege.

To his supporters, the attacks are not scandals — they are symptoms of relevance. Proof that Chihana matters. Proof that he is feared. Proof that he sits at the nerve centre of national power.

In Malawian politics, nobody wastes energy fighting irrelevant people.

The Only Gateway to the North

What truly sets Enock Chihana apart is not just longevity or legacy — it is strategic geography.

He occupies a unique political space:

He is northern enough to command loyalty and national enough to negotiate power.

No other politician today controls that corridor.

Parties rise and fall in the Centre. Coalitions explode in the South. But the North remains politically disciplined, emotionally loyal — and anchored around Chihana.

He is not just a leader from the North.

He is the gateway to the North.

Whoever wants national power must pass through him.

The Giant Who Never Shouts

Chihana does not insult. He does not posture. He does not trend on social media with reckless statements.

Instead, he speaks about unity. Development. Fertiliser. Fuel. Infrastructure. Constitutional order.

In a political culture addicted to noise, he remains stubbornly calm.

And that calm is precisely why he is dangerous.

Because while others campaign, Chihana aligns.

While others shout, he calculates.

While others burn bridges, he becomes the bridge.

A National Figure in Northern Skin

Enock Chihana is not just the voice of the North.

He is a national political asset wearing northern identity.

He has been MP, cabinet minister, Pan-African parliamentarian, party president and now Vice-President. Few Malawians alive have touched as many layers of power without ever losing their original constituency.

He is the rare politician who belongs everywhere — but is owned by one region.

The Giant Still Standing

In the end, Enock Chihana represents something increasingly rare in African politics: continuity without chaos.

He is legacy without entitlement.

Power without noise.

Influence without arrogance.

Loved by the North. Feared by rivals. Courted by presidents. Attacked because he cannot be ignored.

Not just a politician —

but a giant standing quietly at the centre of Malawi’s political map, holding the North in one hand and the nation in the other.

