Fire guts Zomba Maximum Prison

July 11, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Fire has gutted key offices at the prison headquarters in Zomba in the wee hours of Wednesday but has not affected Zomba Maximum prison inmates.

Zomba MaximumPrison

Prisons spokesperson Julius Magombo said the fire started around 2am on Wednesday but authorities are yet to establish the cause of the fire.

“The fire has affected our key administration offices, three offices where property and important documents have been destroyed,” he said.

Magombo said this will negatively affect operations of the prisons in the country, saying the offices destroyed are key administrative offices for the prison headquarters.

He, however, said all the 8000 inmates at the Zomba Maximum prison were safe.

