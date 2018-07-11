CSOs dismiss calls for ceasefire, dialogue by Malawi govt: Demo pencilled in for Sept 7

Civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders (HRD) say they are incensed and feel insulted by the government response to the April 27 petition and instantly dismissed calls for dialogue.

One of the CSO leaders Gift Trapence said the “harsh” response from the government has forced them to go ahead with their plans to organise nationwide protests on September 7.

“The issues we raised in the petition are now non negotiable. The response is an insult to Malawians. I am not seeing dialogue. We cannot dialogue the death of Robert Chasowa and Issah Njauju,” he said.

The government went ahead to maintain the appointment of Police Inspector General (IG) Rodney Jose who was approved by Parliament despite the CSOs protest of appointment because of his alleged human rights violation record and despite his suspected role in the in the brutal death of a University of Malawi student Robert Chasowa.

On demands for cancellation of the K4 billion payout to legislators, resignations or dismissal of Cabinet ministers Goodall Gondwe (Finance, Economic Planning and Development) and Kondwani Nankhumwa (Local Government and Rural Development) over their role in the payout, government dismisses the CSOs demand.

The CSOs said most of the responses to their petition were vague or not clear.

President Mutharika has since accused the international donor community of trying to recolonise Malawi by sponsoring some CSOs to destabilise his government.

Mutharika claimed he is aware of how money is changing hands between members of the donor community and some CSOs on a “mission to destabilise” his government..

Responding to accusations that the CSOs are being sponsored by donors to destabilise the country, Trapence laughed off, saying to the contrary, it was Mutharika who was destabilising the country.

He said the CSOs have always fought for good governance, transparency and accountably.

US ambassador Virginia Palmer and British High Commissioner Holly Tett have given the CSOs the diplomatic backing that they play an important role in providing social services and in helping to hold governments and development partners to account.

