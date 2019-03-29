First Capital Bank donates K10m towards flood relief initiative

In response to devastated floods that has left thousands of people homeless, First Capital Bank Plc has donated K10 million towards relief initiative.

FCB has since partnered with La Caverna’s “Blue Buckets of Hope” to facilitate the initiative which will enable families within Luchenza, Mulanje and Chikwawa to start rebuilding their lives in the wake of the recent floods.

Speaking during the cheque presentation in Blantyre, FCB Acting Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Kadantot said the Bank is very passionate about the well-being of the community it operates.

“We were deeply concerned by the plight facing millions of Malawians since the cyclone hit. Through this initiative the bank intends to assist the small pocket areas where individuals could potentially have been forgotten because FCB believe that as a bank, we can’t make progress if large parts of the population are living in dire straits,” said Kadantot.

Kadantot said the bank has a social responsibility to contribute in providing Malawians a clean bill of health saying the donation to floods victims demonstrate its long-term commitment to the country.

“We continue to be moved by the plight of Malawians who are failing receive access to clean water and food due to the hard hitting floods. With thousands of people affected, we could not sit back and watch our countrymen endure such suffering. It is against this background that the bank has decided to commit MK10million towards providing support that will go towards the immediate needs of individuals living in Luchenza, Chikwawa among others communities,” he said

La Caverna Arts Gallery Director Lois Losacco thanked FCB for the support saying it will go a long way in providing immediate needs for the victims.

“We are partnering with various Community Based Organisations and NGOs working directly with the victims in the worst hit areas. We partnered Sotto Sopra, Tiyamike, Kid’s World, and Joshua orphan care centre spans the southern region, having been active in their areas for more than 20 years and the knowledge our partners have in supporting the families of flood relief and long-term improvement cannot be underestimated,” said Losacco.

The MK10million donation will go towards the purchase of Likuni Phala, nutritional food supplements, and rice, blankets, and water guard, as well building toolkits to assist community members in their rebuilding of their homes.

