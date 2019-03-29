Illovo Malawi donates K13m relief items to Chikwawa, Nsanje flood victims

Illovo Sugar Malawi has donated relief items worth over K13 million to flood victims staying in evacuation centers in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts.

The company, which lost crops and some infrastructure due to the devastating floods which hit the southern part of Malawi, has also provided land where one of the evacuation camps is located.

Flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in caused more than 50 deaths and rendered hundreds of households homeless.

Flooding also damaged public infrastructure, including bridges, roads, and schools and resulted in crop and livestock losses with President Peter Mutharika declaring a state of disaster for the Southern Region and requested assistance towards the victims.

According to Chikwawa District Disaster Risk Management Office, 34 camps have been set up to accommodate 53 920 people that were affected by the floods in the district.

And speaking during the handover ceremony, Illovo Sugar Malawi- General manager for Nchalo Estate Marc Pousson said inspite of its own challenges, the company decided to assist because it believes in being welcomed in the communities in which it operates.

The General Manager further said the company also believes in the concept of shared value as a way of creating thriving communities that will have socio-economic freedom and independence.

“We realize that we can thrive only if the surrounding communities are also thriving. This is why natural disasters like flooding is an issue of concern to us because it derails community members from their developmental goals.

“It is therefore our hope that good weather comes back faster to enable you to reconstruct and lead normal productive lives again; a stable community is important for business, ” said Pousson.

The donated items include 10 tons of sugar, 100 tuff bag sheets and a water bowser at one of the camps.

“In the same spirit of shared value, we approached our strategic partners, FES, Unitrans and Total to work together in this flood response for the benefit of our surrounding communities. I would like to thank our partners for their positive feedback.

“We are currently working with the Government and Malawi Red Cross in this flood response. It is our sincere hope that those managing the distribution of the relief items will ensure that the assistance reaches the intended beneficiaries, ” he advised.

In his remarks, Paramount Chief Lundu thanked the company for the relief items.

“The company also helps us in so many different ways. As a community we know what Illovo does and we sincerely thank you, ” said Paramount Lundu.

At the same function, Unitrans provided food stuff worth K500 000, Total assisted with a total of K2 million of which K500 000 is for fuel to assist the District Commissioner’s office in disaster assessment and response and K1.5 million is for solar lamps to assist in lighting of camps while Farm Engineering Services assisted with machinery to clear evacuation camps and create drainages.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :