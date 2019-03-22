First Couple condoles Kampepuza accident victims

President Peter Mutharika and First Lady Gertrude Mutharika have condoled families affected by a road accident tragedy in which 20 people have died and more than 25 others were injured on Friday following a fatal road accident at Kampepuza in Ntcheu District.

The First Couple expressed shock and sadness upon learning of the deaths, according to a statement released on Friday by presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalilani in Lilongwe.

According to the statement made available to Nyasa Times, President Mutharika and the First Lady express their “heart-felt condolence” to the bereaved families for the loss of their loved ones in this tragic accident.

The statement also said the First Couple wished those injured in the accident quick recovery, hoping that they receive the best treatment and care.

“The President assures all the families affected by the tragic accident that Government will provide them with all the support they need in this difficult time,” said the statement.

Government has announced that it will meet funeral costs for those who have lost lives in the accident and cover medical expenses for the injured through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma).

According to some eye-witnesses, the truck involved in the accident seems to have had faulty braking system.

Ntcheu Police Spokesperson Hastings Chigalu, among the dead, four are children.

“We are yet to establish the cause of the accident because we are yet to interrogate the driver. He is in our custody & and he will be questioned soon” said Chigalu.

Five people have been referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Grief and a sombre atmosphere engulfed Ntcheu as people were in mourning.

