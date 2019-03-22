Form 3 student from Kunyanja school  drowns in Lake Malawi

A Form Three student at Kunyanja Private Secondary School Tuesday drowned in Lake Malawi at Chikale beach in Nkhata Bay District.

Nkhata Bay Police spokesperson, Kondwani James said the deceased, Yotam Nyirenda, 24, on Tuesday afternoon went swimming at Chikale beach.

James said Yotam did not come back until late at night when his parents launched a search for him.

“Yotam’s parents inquired from relatives about his whereabouts through phone calls, but to no avail,” James said.

He further said discovered Nyirenda’s clothes on the beach on Wednesday morning.

“This forced them to search in the lake. Upon searching for some time, they found the body partially floating,’’ James said.

“Police took the deceased to Nkhata Bay District Hospital where death was confirmed as due to suffocation,” he added.

James, therefore, advised the general public to avoid swimming if they do not have knowledge. Nyirenda came from Mtilirwa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkumbira in the district.

