First-Ever Festival Organisers Workshop Launched in Lilongwe to Boost Malawi’s Arts and Culture Sector

The first-ever Festival Organisers Workshop in Malawi took place in Lilongwe on Wednesday, with a call for an improved and systematic way to manage events.

Dr. Q Malewezi, special advisor to the President on Arts, addressed attendees with a call to action, urging them to adopt systematic approaches in their event planning to maximize economic benefits.

“Let’s start thinking outside the box; we need to start making money during these events for the development of the country,” he emphasized.

The workshop was organized by SKJ-Lab in partnership with the Department of Arts and supported by the Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA).

This event follows a significant meeting between President Lazarus Chakwera and festival organizers at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre in November 2024. During that meeting, key issues affecting the festival industry were discussed, paving the way for this workshop as a practical outcome of those discussions.

Humphreys Mpomdaminga, Director in the Department of Arts, highlighted the importance of the workshop in addressing the challenges faced by festival organizers.

“This is what is needed. When we have identified issues affecting us, we should be able to implement solutions. This workshop cements all that,” he stated.

One of the renowned festival organizers in the country, Jai Banda from Entertainers Promotion, asked the government to invest more resources into the industry for sound economic gains.

“The government should invest in this sector. It will help us improve many things and expose our country to the outside world.”

The workshop is designed with several key objectives aimed at improving the festival landscape in Malawi:

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!