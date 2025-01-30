Nathan Nangwale: From the DJ Booth, Courtroom to Shadow MP, Now Organizing a K5m trophy in his Lilongwe Central Constituency

Patrick Nathan Nangwale, a multifaceted personality known for his roles as a club DJ, music promoter, and practicing lawyer, is making headlines once again. This time, Nangwale—an independent shadow MP in Lilongwe Central Constituency—is launching K5 million trophy for football, netball, and music competitions. The event, which promises to be a vibrant celebration of sports and arts, is set to bring together talent from across the region.

Nangwale, popularly known as DJ Nax P, has long been a prominent figure in Malawi’s entertainment scene. His ability to blend his legal career with his passion for music has earned him a unique reputation. As a music promoter, he has been instrumental in nurturing local talent and organizing events that showcase Malawi’s rich cultural heritage.

The upcoming event, dubbed the “5 Million Kwacha Trophy,” is a testament to Nangwale’s commitment to community development through sports and arts. The competition will feature football and netball tournaments, as well as a music competition, providing a platform for athletes and artists to showcase their skills. The event is expected to attract participants and spectators from across Lilongwe and beyond.

For registration, interested participants can contact Mr. Chatonda at 265 997 385 895 or Mr. J MJ0J0 (Nangwale) at 265 999 317 901. The organizers have emphasized that the event is open to all, with the aim of fostering unity and talent development in the community.

Nangwale’s dual career as a lawyer and entertainer has often been a topic of fascination. While he is respected in legal circles for his professionalism and dedication, he is equally celebrated in the entertainment industry for his dynamic DJ sets and his role in promoting Malawian music. His ability to juggle these diverse roles has made him a role model for many young Malawians.

The 5 Million Kwacha Trophy event is not just about competition; it’s about bringing people together and creating opportunities for local talent to shine. As the countdown to the event begins, all eyes are on Nathan Nangwale, a man who continues to prove that passion and professionalism can go hand in hand.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting event, and don’t miss the chance to witness the convergence of sports, music, and community spirit in Lilongwe Central Constituency.

