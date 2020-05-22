First  Lady takes coronavirus awareness to chiefs through Beautify Malawi

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has called on traditional leaders in Balaka to relay messages on coronavirus (Covid-19) that should prevent further transmission of the pandemic which is currently a global emergency.

The First Lady made the call at Toleza Primary School in Senior Chief Sawali’s area and later at Chief Nsamala’s headquarters in Balaka on Thursday where she met traditional leaders whom she described as crucial in virus response.

“Don’t be complacent in responding to this pandemic,” she said while calling for total commitment among the traditional leaders to relay the messages on the pandemic’s mode of transmission and ways to prevent the same.

The First Lady, who reminded the leaders of Covid-19 symptoms said the virus is capable of spreading fast if not responded to and could also devastate Malawi’s economy.

As of Thursday, Malawi has registered 72 positive cases with three deaths as COVID-19 tests continue in more than seven testing facilities in the country.

Through Beautify Malawi Trust the First Lady distributed hand-washing buckets and hand-washing soap in Balaka as one way of responding to the pandemic.

She therefore expressed hope that the hand-washing buckets will be used in the right way as a preventive measure to contain the pandemic to avoid local transmission.

“Its my hope that you’re using them,” the First Lady said while assuring the traditional leaders of government’s commitment to contain the respiratory infection which calls for reasonable physical distancing and hand-washing practices with recommended sanitizers.

Senior Chief Sawali commended the First Lady for the meeting which he said was worth it as Malawi and the whole world is struggling with the pandemic.

“Coronavirus is real and let’s not politicize it,” he said while reminding fellow traditional leaders on the effects of the pandemic to Malawians.

The senior chief assured the First Lady that the traditional leaders would relay the message to their subjects to practice all necessary preventive measures against the COVID-19 transmission which he added could be contained with collective responsibility.

Traditional Authority Nsamala called on government to construct a rural hospital in his area to ensure that people of Balaka South and West access essential health services within reasonable distance.

During the Balaka interface meeting with traditional leaders,the First Lady distributed hand washing buckets, soap to allow them display hand-washing practices.

