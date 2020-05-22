Msungama bros give MCP vehicles: Survey says Malawi fresh elections ‘close contest’
The Msungama brothers, Kondi and Mike, have given Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera a boost with a donation of five vehicles which will be vital during the campaign period for the fresh presidential elections.
Kondi Msungama is second deputy spokesperson of MCP while Mike Msungama, a businessman, is a staunch supporter and one of the close aides for Chakwera.
The two gave a donation of the vehicles to boost chances of Chakwera forming the next MCP government.
The Msungama brothers said they purchased the vehicles using their own personal money.
They said their contribution to MCP machinery will help in mobilization of resources as the party grows stronger towards what could be a victory at the fresh elections.
Meanwhile, according to Afrobarometer survey report, electoral alliances of the governing party DPP and UDF as well as the opposition alliance led by MCP torchbearer Chakwera will not be able to amass majority vote – which is 50 percent of the electorate plus one.
The Afrobarometer which is an independent, nonpartisan research project that measures the social, political, and economic atmosphere in Africa says the fresh presidential elections could be tightly contested.
In the survey, MCP and its alliance partners (Tonse) would poll 44 percent – 32 percent MCP plus 12 percent UTM Party – while DPP-UDF alliance has been given 34 percent of the opinion survey – 32 percent DPP plus two percent UDF.
“However we do not know whether voting decision might be affected by the way alliances have been forged,” Joseph Chunga, one of the lead research team members opines in the report.
Governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali, who is a member of the Political Scientists Association of Malawi, observed that UDF and UTM popularity have decreased but pointed out that “looking at the areas where UTM boast of some dominance, it would be difficult to see such percentage opting not to vote for MCP-UTM alliance.”
The alliances will have to canvass hard for the undecided voters or the swing voters – about 22 percent – who could push them to a majority in the polls.
Poor analysis because it was a poorly formulated survey conducted by a bunch of cadets. It was aimed at confusing people – period! You are not telling me DPPUDF is any closer to what Malawians want in this country. Never! Just eat the money you were given and stay at home! Simple!
Afro barometer numbers make no sense when there is only 3 candidates not possible for the two main parties to obtain 34% if the race is close. Peter Kuwani received 20,369 votes 0.03%
A close race 49.85% for UTMCP and 49.85% for DPP
VOTE WISELY VOTE CHANGE VOTE UTMCP be that 1% that changes the Nation your vote counts its up to YOU
Ndalama zakuba izi now mukupereka ku campaign to gain favours akawina amenewa Mike Msungama anamubela $47,200 mwana wa Aleke Banda dzina lake Chacha and ku court ukuwanamiza kuti ulibe ndalama zobwenzela pamene apa ukufuna kushaina God will punish you. Rev Chakwera dont accept such gifts zinthu zakuba izi the Msungamas have always been crooks asamaleni
Nanu kabeni zanu ankolo muthandize chipani chanu…..a msungamawa kaneneleni ku police yomwe muli nayo pafupi
If dwindling banya Burundi on the pretext of obtaining citizenship and impersonating immigration and intelligence public officials is successful business then Malawians don’t know our society. Those who flock with Joyce Banda behave like Joyce Banda. Izi ndi zolanila katundu wochokera Kwa Lutepo zija. Ngati abusawa akulandira katundu kuchokera kwa wanthu ngati yawa. Dziwani kuti Malawi ali pa mavuto zedi Ku nkhani ya utsogoleri wopanda dyera ndi wofuna Chilungamo.
Poor analysis and I think Afrobarometer is being misquoted here because the study was done before the Alliances were formed. Simply put, with only two major alliance blocks, there is no way one can fail to get 50+1 votes. Tonse Alliance will thrash the DPP-UDF Family Planning Alliance
It is only Gertrude Mutharika and Atupele Muluzi who can amass 50%+1 in the polls. Enawo azingo heda matumba a fifty kgs a fertilizer!
It starts like this. Kuba poyela yela Malawi will never change. These people are expecting favours if Chakwera was to be president
There is No Close contest here, its a landslide victory for Tonse Alliance. The actual victory is between 65-75%. Afrobarometer revisit your survey!!!!!!
Afro barometer, be serious! Do you mean that 22% will go to Mbakuwaku? Kkkkkkkk. What do you mean when you say 22 percent will be undecided? This doesn’t hold to me. An outright and clear majority (50% plus) will be there. No runoff
State capture at its best! There is no goodwill in all this. These guys have sown a seed which they will reap in multiple forms should MCP make it into government. I pray Malawi will not experience what it experienced in this DPP era where business contracts are only given to those close to the authorities and not competent people. God bless mother Malawi and rescue it from those people that do not wish it well!Amen.
Dr Chakwera kindly avoid such gifts, they are not in good faith. They will definitely need favours, There’s no way those guys can just give the party like that. They are the same people that will finish you. You already have lots of people plus political parties that will need Government favours, others frustrated by the current Government but looking for favour from your administration.As a party we indeed need such support but this other support needs proper scrutiny before accepting. Iam Voting for Tonse Alliance and wants the best from it. No offense………………………….
Mtambo will keep an eye on this issue