FISD Challenge Cup dates and venues announced

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Monday officially released dates and venues for the FISD Challenge Cup Quarterfinal matches.

All the games will be played this weekend excluding one of Silver Strikers and Kamuzu Barracks.

The Kamuzu Barracks and Silver Strikers match date and venue will be announced by the FA at a later date.

The first quarterfinal match will be played this Friday 23rd November 2018 at Kamuzu Stadium where Nyasa Big Bullets take on Chitipa United.

Action will continue on with Mighty Be Forward Wanderers playing host to Airbourne Rangers at the Kamuzu Stadium.

On Sunday, Mzuzu based military outfit Moyale Barracks travel to Lilongwe to play Blue Eagles at the Nankhaka Stadium.

