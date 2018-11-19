Belgian family constructs K50m Zomba mini stadium

A Belgian family has constructed a football ground valued at K50 million for a community based child care activities as one way of promoting the youth and education activities in Zomba district.

The facility has been constructed at Sitima Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mwambo.

In an interview after opening the stadium, Chairperson for Zomba District Council, Evance Namakoka commended the family for its commitment to improve living standards in the area.

He observed that the family previously supported various activities in Community Based Child Care Centre (CBCCC) in the area.

“After supporting CBCCC’s intervention in the area, this Belgian couple of Johnhan and MiekeDemulder has supported us with funds for the construction of this beautiful stadium,” Namakoka said.

The Chairperson said the ground would assist communities around the area to generate funds to support early childhood development (ECD) centre, adding that the construction of the facility was food for thought for the Council that it was possible to come up with two or three similar structures which would in turn rake in revenue for the council.

SitimaCommunity Based Organization (CBO) Director, Thomas Moffolo disclosed that the couple which has supported the construction of the stadium started providing such support through early childhood development activities where it constructed a modern structure in the same area.

He said before the establishment of Sitima CBO, most young children had no access to ECD services.

“Inaccessibility of CBCCC in this area prompted me to establish the CBO in 1994. We met this couple which has been supporting us for the past 10 years,” Moffolo recalled.

He added that after supporting ECD interventions for some years, this family proposed to construct a community stadium to have the children and the youth chance to play sports activities within the area.

Moffolo promised use the money realized from different activities at the facility such as contributing towards provision of school meals to children in CBCCCs.

Director of Planning and Development (DPD) for Zomba District Council, Walter Chikuni commended the contractor for putting much effort in erecting what he described as sustainable structure which would serve many generations.

He explained that the Council would liaise with Zomba based teams such as Red Lions, Cobbe Barracks and Chancellor College to use the facility in their matches as one of boosting its revenue.

The ground which has a brick fence, dressing rooms and covered stand is the first community stadium in Zomba which the council believes would attract many Super League teams to use it as their home ground.

Representing the Youth, Michael Ngwale who is Captain for SitimaFootball Stars promised to take care of the facility.

He said the opening of the ground would promote local talent among the youth in the area and the entire district.

“We are expecting to meet Super League teams here where we will explore further our talent resulting into playing in the national team,” Ngwaleadded.

The family of Demulder funded the project with resources from their organization called Youth Orphan Care and Education (YOCE).

