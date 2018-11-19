PP clocks 8 years: Joyce Banda to lead ‘celebrations’ rally at Malili in Lilongwe

Former governing People’s Party (PP) will on Sunday, November 25, 2018, celebrate 8 years of existence with pomp and fun at Chief Malili’s Headquarters in the Lilongwe.

PP founder and president of the party, Joyce Banda will lead the celebrations . She will be joined by national executive committee (NEC) members, invited members of other political parties, foreign dignitaries, traditional and religious leaders and civil society leaders, among others.

PP spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda told Nyasa Times in an interview on Monday that JB, as their leader is fondly called, has extended an invitation to all founding members of the party regardless their present party affiliations or status. The party has clocked 8 years. It was formed in 2010 and got dully registered on July 29, 2011

At its birth eight (8) years ago, PP faced various hurdles at the instigation of the then ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of the late President Bingu was Mutharika, whose intent was to stiffle the new party. However, after several obstacles, PP was grouping was finally registered as a political party.

As part of the celebration, JB will address a political rally scheduled to take place in the area Chief Malili’s Headquarters in Lilongwe.

“The political rally has been organised as a way to celebrate 8 years of People’s Party existence since it was registered as a political party,” said Kalaile.

During this event, party members will parade and showcase various activities including cultural dances, poems, songs and displays from different parts of the country.

According to Kalaile, the party will also reflect on its mobilization program in preparation for the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Kalaile said the party membership and the general public will be free to join in this grand celebration.

