Maxwell Namata dies in car crash: He was acquitted on Cashgate after serving jail

Maxweel Namata who was convicted and served jail for money laundering related to Cashgate scandal before Supreme Court of Appeal acquitted him arguing that his conviction and sentencing by the High Court in Lilongwe was based on unfounded evidence , has died in a car crash in the capital, Lilongwe.

Lingadzi Police station report said Namata, 43, was driving a vehicle registration number BLK 7373 Toyota fortuner from Bwandilo heading Cherubu direction and on arrival near Mkwichi CDSS he lost control due to speeding and “swerved to extreme offside of the road and overturned.”

Police said Namata died on the spot “due to internal injuries. The vehicle got extensive damages.”

Namata and his accomplice Luke Kasamba were handed eight and five years custodial sentences respectively on February 16, 2015 on two counts of theft and money laundering contrary to Section 35(1)(c) of Money Laundering and Terrorist Finance Act for the amount of K24,179,120.70 ($42 419.51).

But panel of three judges in the Supreme Court; Anthony Kamanga, Lovemore Chikopa and Reizene Mzikamanda overturned the conviction and the sentencing, effectively releasing Namata.

His sister said she was “extremely saddened” to learn the shocking news.

