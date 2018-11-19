Maxwell Namata dies in car crash: He was acquitted on Cashgate after serving jail

November 19, 2018 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Maxweel Namata who was convicted  and served jail for  money laundering related to Cashgate scandal before  Supreme Court of Appeal acquitted  him arguing that his conviction and sentencing by the High Court in Lilongwe was based on unfounded evidence , has died in a car crash in the capital,  Lilongwe.

Lingadzi Police station report said Namata, 43, was driving a vehicle registration number BLK 7373 Toyota fortuner from Bwandilo heading Cherubu direction and on arrival near Mkwichi CDSS he lost control due to speeding and “swerved to extreme offside of the road and overturned.”

Police said Namata died on the spot “due to internal injuries. The vehicle got extensive damages.”

Namata's car crash

Namata’s car crash

Maxwell Namata killed in a road accident

Namata and his accomplice Luke Kasamba were handed eight and five years custodial sentences respectively on February 16, 2015 on two counts of theft and money laundering contrary to Section 35(1)(c) of Money  Laundering and Terrorist Finance Act for the amount of K24,179,120.70 ($42 419.51).

But  panel of three judges in the Supreme Court;  Anthony Kamanga, Lovemore Chikopa and Reizene Mzikamanda overturned the conviction and the sentencing, effectively releasing Namata.

His sister said she was “extremely saddened” to learn the shocking news.

Patrick Mbewe
Guest
Patrick Mbewe

Ndalama munabera a Malawi zija zimenezo , tingoti pepani Kwa a namalira. Ben Phiri wotchi awuti mulungu alibe psete

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mozesi
Guest
Mozesi

Moral deCay…the dead do not speak.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
Hent
Guest
Hent

The supreme court cleared him.Respect court judgements even though you might have other ideas…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago
ATUMWI
Guest
ATUMWI

Ndalama zakuba zawapha limenero ndiye dziko lapansi. anyway MHSRIP

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mlakaviwa
Guest
Mlakaviwa

A civil servant driving fortuner azathu ndalama muzipeza bwanji

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Alamu Pumani Mwakula kuba
Guest
Alamu Pumani Mwakula kuba

Tsoka losasimbika ili. From prison to grave yard?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
thokozire mtumi
Guest
thokozire mtumi

Join the discussion…mmmmmm uyuso nde dziko lamuzuzatu iiiii bas akapume

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

