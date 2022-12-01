Fisherman gets 4 years IHL for stealing Egenco equipment

The Liwonde First Grade Magistrate Court in Liwonde has sentenced a 22-year-old fisherman to four years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing and vandalising Egenco property.

Henry Chazunga will serve the sentence for stealing and vandalising the property at Liwonde Weed Management Station.

The court heard through Prosecutor Wakisa Mwakatika that the convict on several occasions sneaked during the night to loosen bolts and get away with metals that form a structure which controls weeds on the Shire River.

The convict was then selling the vandalised metals to scrap dealers.

Delivering his ruling, First Grade Magistrate, Chrispin Sachuluka, said the court was saddened to see that some people are fueling blackouts despite EGENCO making efforts to end frequent load shedding the country is experiencing.

An immediate reaction from EGENCO said the sentence will serve as a lesson to would-be offenders.

