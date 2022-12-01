High Court convicts former Judiciary spokesperson on corruption charges

The High Court of Malawi has convicted former Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula on corruption charges.

The court has also convicted his co-accused Reverend Daniel Mhone on the same charge.

The two convicts corruptly solicited about K10.7 million from United Methodist Church between 2016 and 2017.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Mvula, a former Malawi News Agency reporter along with Mhone in September 2017 for allegedly soliciting the money purportedly for the Attorney General’s office, High Court judges and himself to influence the outcome of a court case involving Reverend Jawati and the United Methodist Church.

The two were charged with eight counts bordering on obtaining money on false pretence, misuse of public office, forgery and altering false documents.

Delivering the judgement on Wednesday, Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Sylvester Kalembera, sitting as a High Court judge, said the State proved beyond reasonable doubt that the two committed the crimes.

He said: “All in all, I find all the accused persons guilty as charged on all the eight charges and I convict them forthwith. I also revoke the bail and they must be remanded to prison pending sentencing.”

Immediately after the judgement, lawyer for the accused persons Chancy Gondwe asked the court to adjourn the proceedings for about an hour to consult his clients on whether to file oral mitigation submissions.

But Kalembera directed both the State and the convicts to file written submissions regarding sentencing by close of business yesterday.

Kalembera has since adjourned the matter to a date to be announced for sentencing.

In an interview after the judgement, one of the lawyers representing ACB Victor Chiwala said the State was pleased with the judgement as Mvula and Mhone committed a serious crime.

On whether the two will appeal their conviction in the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, Gondwe asked for more time to comment on the matter, saying he had not seen or read the full judgement.

