Govt appoints acting DC for Blantyre City Council

Blantyre City Council has an acting district commissioner following the redeployment of the DC Bennett Nkasala.

Ministry of Local Government has appointed Director of Planning and Development at Blantyre District Council, Tamanya Harawa as the acting District Commissioner from December 1, 2022.

Nkasala has been transferred to the Ministry of Mining where he will be working as Director of Administration.

In a letter addressed to Blantyre District Council Chairperson, Akima Chipwali and other stakeholders, Nkasala says he has proceeded with the move following the High Court’s ruling in favour of government to have the injunction obtained by Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) stopping the transfer of some DCs, vacated.

The High Court in Blantyre gave the government a nod to transfer and redeploy some district commissioners after their application to stop the transfers and redeployment was thrown out.

The DCs were challenging their transfers and redeployment through MALGA They sought an injunction pending judicial review on the matter. Delivering her ruling, Justice Jean Kaira observed that MALGA did not have sufficient interest to maintain the application for the judicial review. The decision, according to Senior State Advocate from the office of the Attorney General, Chrispin Kalusa, means that the government’s initial decision will be effected. Meanwhile, lawyer for MALGA Davis Njobvu hints that after consultations with his clients, the matter may be appealed.

