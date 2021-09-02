Flames ready for the Indomitable Lions

The Malawi National Football Team, The Flames, says it is ready for the show down on Friday night against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

All the players are now in Cameroon. Peter Banda was the last to join the squad from Tanzania as there was a delay in processing of his Covid-19 certificate.

The Flames had their first training session on the foreign soil on Wednesday morning before another one in the afternoon. Coach Meck Mwase is expected to conduct the last training session this Thursday night at 9 o’clock Malawi time at the very same venue the team will face Cameroon. The match will kick off at 9pm this Friday at Olembe Stadium.

Media Communications Manager for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Gomezgani Zakazaka, who has travelled with the team says there is confidence in the squad.

“The squad is lodging at Paris Hotel. Players and technical staff are all satisfied with the standards at the hotel and there is nothing to complain regarding food and accommodation.

“There was training on Wednesday morning and afternoon. They will train last this Thursday night because the match will be played on Friday night. I can say that all is set. Malawians should only wish their team well,” explained Zakazaka.

Meanwhile, not all professional players for Cameroon from Europe have jetted into the country for the match due to Covid-19 restrictions and although the government of Cameroon allowed fans to patronise the match at Olembe Stadium, CAF has put its foot down denying fans at the match.

Analyst Dr George Kaudza Masina says the Malawi technical panel should be cautious in the way it handles the match.

“The coach should have seen the pattern of play for Cameroon by now. He should also know which foreign based player has arrived or not. Let Malawi play their own game.

“The game will be played without spectators and there is nothing to fear. The fact that some of their key players will not be available can be another advantage for the Flames,” explained Dr Kaudza Masina.

Malawi will play Mozambique in the same competition next Tuesday at Orlando Stadium in South Africa. Orlando Stadium was settled for as all the stadia in Malawi were deemed unfit to host CAF and FIFA matches.

