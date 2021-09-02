Ministry urges pregnant women to go for Covid-19 vaccine

The Ministry of Health has urged all pregnant women in the country to come out and willingly go for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The ministry says pregnant and lactating women are at risk of losing their lives if they contract the disease.

Principle Secretary in the ministry, Dr Charles Mwamsambo, says the ministry consulted doctors responsible for maternal health who said pregnant women were at a high risk if not vaccinated.

The ministry says pregnant women at 14 weeks and more can go for the vaccine. Dr Mwamsambo also trashed claims from some quarters that the vaccine will prevent young women in the reproductive age from getting pregnant.

Dr Mhango of Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre said the hospital has lost some pregnant women due to Covid-19.

“We have lost some pregnant women because they were suffering from Covid-19. Others were seriously ill and spent much time in hospital. This is why the ministry is urging pregnant women to go and get the vaccine,” he said.

410,484 Malawians have been vaccinated against the disease as of August 31, 2021.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!