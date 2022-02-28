Flames striker Myaba on target in Polokwane’s victory over Uthongathi

South Africa-based Malawian striker Khuda Myaba scored in three consecutive games when Polokwane FC beat Uthongathi FC 2-0 on Saturday in South Africa second tier league.

The Flames striker has taken his tally to 13 goals from 20 games, well on course to win the Golden Boot.

On Wednesday, the former Moyale Barracks and Silver Strikers striker also scored a goal in his team’s 4-0 demolition of Hungry Lions. This was after scoring in his team’s 3-2 loss to Venda.

Myaba’s team has now 34 points as they have launched a push to earn promotion to the top-flight league.

Myaba is followed by South African Luvuyu Phewa of University of Pretoria who has eight goals while Zimbabwean Isaac Chirambadare of Pretoria Callies and his compatriot of JDR Stars are tied on third position with seven goals.

Myaba did not hide his excitement, posting on his Facebook Page, saying :”Thank God for the the three points and another goal.”

Football analyst Charles Nyirenda, who is also former Football of Malawi general secretary, said the development was good news for the burly forward.

“When a player scores regularly it gives him confidence. This will also open up opportunities to secure a better deal at a higher league,” he said.

