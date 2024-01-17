Floods damage 3,440 hectare of crop fields in Dowa

Officials from the Department of Disaster and Management Affairs (DoDMA) say about 3,440 hectares of crop fields have been damaged in Dowa following the recent flooding in the district.

Heavy rains this week in Dowa forced Kasangadzi river in areas of Traditional Authorities Mponela, Dzoole and Msakambewa to burst.

DoDMA spokesperson Chipiliro Khamula said maize, soya beans, tobacco and groundnuts are some of the crop fields that have been damaged.

He also said currently the department has managed to provide relief items which include food, blankets and tents to the affected households.

According to Khamula, 37 households have been displaced in the affected areas.

