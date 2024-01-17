Malawian at the helm of Uganda medical research body

A Malawian has been appointed as director of Uganda’s medical research body, the Medical Research Council/Uganda Virus Research Institute and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Uganda Research Unit.

Professor Moffat Nyirenda will take over the role from Professor Pontiano Kaleebu from April 1, 2024, according to London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine’s website.

Prior to the appointment, Nyirenda, a professor of medicine and global non-communicable diseases, has been serving as deputy director for the research unit as well as head of the unit’s Non-Communicable Disease Research theme.

“His prominent career has ranged from molecular medicine to clinical and public health research, including investigations into non-communicable diseases, particularly around diabetes, obesity, and hypertension.

“He also has a strong interest in capacity building across Africa,” reads part of the information.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!