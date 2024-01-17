Gospel artist Pastor Melvin to Drop ‘As It Is In Heaven’ EP

Award-winning gospel artist Pastor Kalepa is set to release an Extended Play (EP) Volume 1 titled “As It Is In Heaven”.

The EP, according to Pastor Melvin who serves under Apostle Joseph Ziba of Fountain of Victory Church International, is a curtain raiser to his upcoming album “JCJCJC.”

In an interview with media Pastor Melvin said his songs are for ‘consecration to God and intimacy with the Holy Spirit’.

“These songs are the catalysts for the prophesied end-time revival. They are the prayers of the saints all around the world; they are for consecration to God and intimacy with the Holy Spirit.

“They are also for warfare and birthing things of the Spirit. My prayer is that the presence of Jesus will fill your hearts, homes, and churches as you play and sing these songs,” said Pastor Melvin.

Commonly known as Melvin Music, Pastor Melvin is an award-winning recording artist, worship leader and author.

