Court remands DPP rebel to 7 days more days over defamation, slander A court in Lilongwe has remande

The DPP deputy director of political affairs turned party rebel, Fredrick Billy Malata has been remanded to Maula prison following his arrest on defamation charges.

Malata was arrested on Friday by Lilongwe Police after a court sanctioned warrant of arrest obtained by one of the DPP members, Alfred Gangata.

Malata allegedly made a statement claiming Gangata, alongside Dalitso Kabambe and Apostle Clifford Kawinga were some of the financiers of the confusion in the party.

However, Gangata said he could not comment on the matter since it was in court but was quick to point that this will be a lesson to Malata for his conduct of making statements without proper evidence.

Kabambe also threatened to drag Malata to court for his Whatsapp defamatory post, and demanded a K20 million compensation or he would make available evidence of recordings.

On his way to Maula prison, Malata asked for assistance from the Ombudsman and other rights activists in the country, saying since he was arrested, he facing uncomfortable life on remand because of bedbucks.

Malata is one of major critics of DPP president Peter Mutharika.