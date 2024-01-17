Director of Elections dumps UDF amid suspension

January 17, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment
United Democratic Front (UDF) director of Elections Clement Stambuli has resigned from the party with immediate effect.
His resignation has come as he is serving a suspension in what party officials say breach of party constitution.
Stambuli, a former cabinet minister, said he has resigned to focus on personal matters.
Meanwhile, UDF Secretary General Kandi Padambo Padambo said he has accepted the resignation with regret.
Padambo said the senior UDF member has resigned while on suspension, pending a disciplinary hearing for an alleged breach of the party constitution, a matter that brings complexity to his departure.
Stambuli was in 2009 picked by Bakili Muluzi to be his presidential running mate before UDF went into an electoral alliance with the Malawi Congress Party, which forced Muluzi to replace Stambuli with John Tembo as running mate.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Court remands DPP rebel to 7 days more days over defamation, slander A court in Lilongwe has remande

A court in Lilongwe has remanded opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rebel to seven days on charges of defamation, slander...

Close