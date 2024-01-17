Director of Elections dumps UDF amid suspension

United Democratic Front (UDF) director of Elections Clement Stambuli has resigned from the party with immediate effect.

His resignation has come as he is serving a suspension in what party officials say breach of party constitution.

Stambuli, a former cabinet minister, said he has resigned to focus on personal matters.

Meanwhile, UDF Secretary General Kandi Padambo Padambo said he has accepted the resignation with regret.

Padambo said the senior UDF member has resigned while on suspension, pending a disciplinary hearing for an alleged breach of the party constitution, a matter that brings complexity to his departure.

Stambuli was in 2009 picked by Bakili Muluzi to be his presidential running mate before UDF went into an electoral alliance with the Malawi Congress Party, which forced Muluzi to replace Stambuli with John Tembo as running mate.