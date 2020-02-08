Floods kill 2 in Karonga, 2294 households displaced

Two people are feared dead while 2, 294 households have been left without shelter following heavy rains that have hit the lakeshore district of Karonga.

Karonga district council spokesman, Isaac Mkandawire, said among the deceased was a three-year old boy who died on Thursday around Baka area and a man who died last Sunday.

Mkandawire, who could not immediately provide the particulars of the deceased, added that the floods have also wrecked thousands of hectares of crops.

According to him, the affected households are now seeking refuge at various camps mounted across the district.

“Most areas have been flooded destroying, houses and crops in the process. A preliminary report shows that 934 affected households are from the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu, 392 from Senior Chief Mwirang’ombe, 723 from Senior Chief Wasambo, 203 from TA Mwakaboko and 24 from TA Kilipula,” explained Mkandawire.

The district publicist said the council is now looking for food items like maize or flour and beans to support the victims.

“We are also asking well wishers to help us with non-food items like plastic sheets, plastic pails, tents and Chroline,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mkandawire said some victims have alreadyreceived some relief items from the office of DODMA.

For the last ten days, Karonga had been receiving persistent rain which has led to the the flooding.

