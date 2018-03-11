Football dominates at inaugural Malawi Sports Awards

Football personalities dominated during the Malawi National Council of Sports organised Sports Awards held at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe on Friday.

During the event which was attended among others by Minister of Justice Samuel Tembenu and sports administrators from Southern Africa, President Peter Mutharika got the Malawi National Council of Sports board chairperson’s award.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila said the awards were crucial in motivating athletes and popularising sports.

“These awards, which have just started, will motivate athletes and inspire youth to take sports seriously. It is my appeal to the corporate world to support this initiative,” he said.

Fifa referee Bernadetter Kwimbira-Nzika scooped two accolades as best in the referees/umpires/judges category before she scooped the sportsperson of the year, an accolade that overrode all the honours presented on the night.

Malawi Under-17 football side was named team of the year with Under-20 striker Peter Banda scooping the Sportsman’s Award.

China-based Tabitha Chawinga was voted the best Sportswoman of the Year whereas Griffin Saenda Junior, who coaches FMB Under-20 winners Griffin Stars, was named coach of the year, beating off competition from Be Forward Wanderers coach Yasin Osman and Civonets coach Whyte Mlilima.

Mulanje District was voted the Sports District of the Year while athlete Cecilia Mhango, who won a couple of medals in international competitions last year, was named young sports female of the year accolade while chess youngster Yebo Sanga won the male accolade.

Paralympics Association of Malawi’s James Chiutsi was the administrator of the year while FMB Under-20 tournament was named the best sports development programme of the year.

Zodiak Broadcasting Station was crowned media house of the year after beating off competition from Times Group and Malawi Broadcasting Corporation.

Chairperson of the organising committee, James Chuma, who is also MNCS Board Chairperson, said the awards were introduced to encourage sports personalities to aim high in their endeavours.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :