Chakwera says Malawi not a prostitute for DPP to be flirt with any how

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has cautioned the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to put their hands off and stop taking the country as a prostitute.

Chakwera was speaking in Blantyre during the fundraising dinner which was attended by cross section of the politicians especially from the opposition.

“Our country is not a prostitute for them [DPP] to use for their own pleasure and dispose of as they see fit. We are Malawians, and our country is not for sale, “ said Chakwera. “Our vote is not for sale. Our rights as bonafide citizens are not for sale. Our future is not for sale. Our government offices are not for sale. We are not looking for any favors. We are not interested in any saviors.”

Chakwera, who was flanked by Sidik Mia and deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said MCP want those who have hijacked the State to be removed so that the party can begin the work of mending what they have broken.

“We do not want them to promise us that this time things will be different. We do not want to hear their pleas for another chance to clothe our Mother Malawi with dignity after they themselves have stripped her and raped her in front of us. We want them out so that we can rebuild the country ourselves. Whatever needs changing in our country, we will do it ourselves. Whatever needs fixing in our government, we will do it ourselves,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera said the fundrais8ng dinner dance was organized to bring together and share conviction that the change Malawi want to see in the country and the way they governed will not be given on a silver platter.

“It must be created by us. Those in whose hands power has been placed for the past four years have been tested and have been found wanting. They have been weighed in the scales, and they have been exposed as empty. So whatever it is they now claim they can offer us after four years of broken promises, we don’t want it,” said Chakwera amid ululations and hand clapping.

Chakwera urged Malawians to reject any form of manifesto how sweet may be.

“If they come to us with a beautiful manifesto, we don’t want it. If they come to us with a beautiful promise, we don’t want it. If they come to us with a long academic resume, we don’t want it. If they come to us with the idea that we should vote by tribe or region, we don’t want it. If they come to us with a handout, we don’t want it. If they come to us with an attack on our character, we don’t want it. If they come to us with agents of discord to disturb and divide us as a party, we don’t want it. If they come to us with a foundation stone, we don’t want it. If they come to us with cash gifts stolen from our own taxes, we don’t want it,”said Chakwera.

Chakwera said MCP will champion the work of rebuilding this country, saying DPP has failed.

“We will do it ourselves and we will do it together, Malawians from North to South, Malawians in the diaspora, Malawians in the city, Malawians in the village. We will scour the world for Malawians of good will, of good character, and of good ideas and bring them together to fix what these thieves have destroyed,” he said.

Chakwera said they will come together and overhaul the whole state machinery so that it serves the people, not the President.

“We will change the way government is run so that officers of the State work in fear of the people, not in fear of the ruling party. We are tired of waiting for others to make things right. We will do it ourselves and we will do it together.” said Chakwera.

Chakwera said Malawians are tired of living in their own country without receiving services funded by their own taxes and that they are also tired of living in their own country without being able to change their own laws let alone owning their own business.

In his conclusion , Chakwera made a strong appeal to Malawians to reject DPP even if comes with juicy promises saying Malawians are starving in deep poverty.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :