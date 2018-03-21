Forget Transformation Alliance: Kunkuyu joins opposition MCP

Leader of pressure group Transformation Alliance (TA), Moses Kunkuyu, has officially joined the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) describing the party and its leadership as the “ideal one to take Malawi into greater heights”.

Kunkuyu, former information minister, publicly announced on Wednesday he is MCP member at a news conference in Blantyre .

Nyasa Times reported earlier that Kunkuyu would be launchin TA’s document with a title ‘The Malawi We Want.’

Kunkuyu said the decision to endorse MCP has been reached following constructive and serious discussions they had with the party in a bid to liberate the country from what he called perpetual leadership deficiencies.

“MCP and TA share the same ideologies and realising that pressure groups don’t participate in elections, it is therefore our deep conviction that through active participation in the forth coming elections we will be pushing our agenda in the right direction of aiding Malawi to get transformed,” he said

While Kunkuyu was non-committal on whether or not he will join the list of contestants vying for various positions at the MCP’s convention scheduled for April, people within the MCP say he is a “big catch.”

According to Kunkuyu, the 62-paged document was issued after tapping inspirations from contributions from consultations held with various stakeholders with passion that Malawi should be transformed.

He conceded—during the presser— that the contest of the country’s presidency in 2019 has been narrowed to two parties -Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of President Peter Mutharika and MCP.

He said: “These two options present us with a build or break situation. 2019 elections accord us an opportunity to shape the future of the country and as far as we are concerned with the background that DPP has in plundering public funds, it is going to be the best opposition party beyond 2019 as it knows all the tactics.”

According to him, the country requires transformative leaders who shall not only preach, but practice politics of inclusivity; and, advance a one Malawi agenda and bring discipline to the administration of national resources.

“I wish; therefore, to announce that I will not allow these esteemed members to go alone and join the MCP in its quest to transform this country. I will go with them and I believe that with God on our side, Malawi is destined for change come 2019,” said Kunkuyu.

He further revealed that some of the Transformation Alliance (T/A) members will contest for various positions in the 2019 elections to have the “Malawi We Want Beyond next year.”

“As the country heads for the 2019 tripartite polls, it’s a rare golden opportunity to make things right. A chance never to be missed in realizing our deep and sincere search for servant and transformational leaders.

“We know most Malawians are frustrated with leaders that don’t walk their campaign promises,” he said.

Topping the frustrated list, he claimed, are the youths—most of whom will be voting for the first time next year.

He then endorsed MCP for the 2019 elections.

“This follows constructive and serious discussions that the two sides have had in an effort to liberate the country from perpetual leadership deficiencies.

“We have every reason to believe that MCP needs support of all well-meaning Malawians as it continues to undergo the rebranding process in readiness for government next year.

“We believe that together, with God on our side and the able leadership of the party, Malawians can have their hopes of a better future rejuvenated,”asserted Kunkuyu.

Kunkuyu further described other political parties including United Democratic Front (UDF), Peoples Party (PP) as having the same ideologies as DPP and full of recycled politicians.

