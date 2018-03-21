Nyasa BB, Be Forward Wanderers invade central region

As they continue to fine-tune ahead of the 2018 season scheduled to kick-off on the 14th March 2018, Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets will invade central region this weekend to play two friendly matches each.

The Nomads first assignment will be on Saturday against Mitundu Select at the Mitundu Ground, while the Peoples Team will be in Ntcheu to take on Mafco FC at Lake Valley Ground.

Twenty-four hours later, the Nomads will travel to Dowa to meet Civil Sporting club at Answer Academy Football Club, as Bullets will be rocking horns against Silver Strikers at Silver Stadium.

The Bullets and Silver game has been organized by Misa Malawi to fundraise for constructing offices.

Nyasa Big Bullets Assistant Coach, Elijah Kananji said in an interview on Wednesday that the two games in the central region will help them in assessing some of their new players before the season kicks-off.

Kananji said facing two strong squads in Mafco and Silver will also give them a clear picture whether they are set for the season.

“Playing a physical Mafco and a skillful Silver will give us a clear picture whether we will stand the heat or not,” said Kananji.

Be Forward Wanderers Team Manager, Steven Madeira in an interview on Wednesday also described the two matches in Mitundu and Dowa as important in their quest to defend the title.

Madeira said despite playing Mitundu on Saturday, it will be an opportunity for their supporters to interact with their players.

“They just hear the names of their players like Kamwendo, Kanyenda and Malata. This is an opportunity for our fans to interact with big names in Malawi football,” said Madeira.

On Sunday’s game against Civil Sporting Club, Madeira said having failed to beat the Civil Servants last season, the game itself speaks volume.

“Civil has been giving us headache, and last season we failed to beat them twice meaning they have a strong squad. Sunday will be our chance to prove to them that yes we failed to beat you last season, but this season you’re in for it,” said Madeira.

However, the two giants from Blantyre will miss the services of some of their key players, who are expected to travel with the Flames to Uganda on Friday.

The Flames are expected to play the Cranes in Kampala on 27th March 2018 as they are preparing for African Cup of Nations Qualifiers match against Morocco in September.

