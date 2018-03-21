Lady Pace back with a new project ‘Perceptible’ EP

One of Malawi’s renowned Hip Hop Music female artist, Lady Pace says she is now working on final touches for her new EP titled ‘Perceptible’ to be dropped on March 30, 2018.

Lady Pace, real name Mwayi Mphande, in December 2017 launched a band ‘Mzilawaingwe’, a development which she describes as a reason for her quietness in solo projects since she is now always working hand in hand with the band.

Speaking in an interview , Lady Pace said despite working in other projects with her band, she is also working on her new EP titled ‘Perceptible’ which comprises four songs.

“I am currently working on my EP which comprises songs such as In the morning, Focus, Food for Thought as well as Nyali,” she said.

The Mzuzu born and Zomba based artist added that in the EP, three songs are in English while one song ‘Nyali’ is a mixture of both Chichewa and English languages and it features her Band ‘Mzilawaingwe’.

Lady Pace added that as a youthful and already established artist in the industry, she would like to help upcoming artists in making their dreams come true such that in one of her songs in the EP she featured a Mzuzu based upcoming Dancehall musician known as Carbon Caustic.

The Zamuntima fame rapper further said the songs in the EP are addressing issues which are happening in the societies as she emphasized that people should pay more attention to their surrounding than the outside world.

She finally said that she has put much effort in the songs as she is aware that Malawi music industry is improving every day and fans deserve the best from her as an artist

