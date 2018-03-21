It’s 6 year’s in jail for teenboy convicted over sexual affair with girl, 14 and impregnated her

A First Grade Magistrate’s Court In Mwanza has convicted and sentenced Samuel Gatiyoni, 19, to serve six years imprisonment with hard labour upon being found guilty of the offence of defilement.

Mwanza police station prosecution witness, Sub Inspector Joshua Chirambo told the court that the convict was in a love affair with a 14 – year – old girl from Konyani Village since December 2017.

Chirambo told the court that the two used to have sexual intercourse from that time and on March 08, 2018 the mother of the young girl noticed changes in her daughters appearance and quizzed her on what was happening with her body.

“Your worship, the girl informed her mother that she was in a love affair with the accused and that she has been having sexual intercourse with him,” Chirambo told the court.

It was also heard in court that the mother took her daughter to Mwanza District Hospital where medical examination results revealed that the girl was two months pregnant.

The court further heard through Chirambo that following the medical report, police arrested the accused on March 09, 2018 in the district.

Gatiyoni pleaded guilty and admitted to the charge when he appeared before Mwanza First Grade Margistrate’s Court.

He, therefore, asked the court to exercise leniency when passing sentence on the understanding that he was still in school awaiting to sit for Malawi Schools Certficate of Education examinations in June this year.

However, in his submission, Chirambo asked the court to give Gatiyano a meaningful sentence to deter other would – be offenders.

“Cases of child defilement are rampant in the district and as such a stiffer punishment meted to the convict will serve as a lesson to himself as well as others intending to commit a similar offence,” said Chirambo.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate, Ranwell Mangazi observed that the convict deserved a reformatory jail term considering that he is young and a first offender and he readily admitted to the charge.

Mangazi, therefore, sentenced Gatiyano to six years imprisonment with hard labour.

Gatiyoni hails from Kanyani Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nthache in Mwanza

