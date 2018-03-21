Malawi hosting International Telecommunications Union Africa workshop

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Tuesday opened a two day training of International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Africa workshop in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the opening of the training, Principal Secretary for Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Erica Maganga, said the training is vital as it will provide an opportunity for member states to exchange experiences in the compilation of data and technology.

She said: “Malawi and other African countries have come together in this workshop which is to do with ITU African statistics.

“The issue is that Malawi as any other African country is in a global village and there is a lot of growth in technology. Malawi and other African countries as members of ITU need to provide some important data and statistics to International Telecommunications Union as a global organisation.”

According to Maganga, Malawi as a country has advanced in Information and Communications Technology.

“Malawi is making progress on ICT, however in terms of submitting data at national level Malawi and other African countries are not doing well.

Speaking in an interview with International Telecommunication Union (ICT) representative, Anne Rita Ssemboga said people in Malawi are going to benefit a lot from the workshop because they have brought together different stakeholders involved in data collection.

“We have invited all members of ICT within African region to discuss how best we can connect ICT data and statistics and this will help us engage on how best we can collect data leading to great benefits for Malawi,” said Ssemboga.

She hinted that the importance of data is that you cannot plan without it and that one cannot put in place policies without sufficient data observing that one has to measure the performance of data first, hence the idea of bringing different stakeholders together so that they bring more efficiencies on collection of data in Malawi.

