Former Catholic Church priest convicted for person with albinism murder dies

A former Catholic Church priest who was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment with hard labour for the murder of a person with albinism in Machinga, has died.

Thomas Muhosha was convicted along with a police officer, a clinician and others for the brutal murder Mcdonald Masambuka in 2018.

Prison authorities say he died on Tuesday afternoon at Zomba Central Hospital.

Malawi Prison Service spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba said Muhosha was referred to Zomba Central Prison where he was expected to be taken to Zomba Mental Hospital for examination.

He said while at Chichiri Prison in Blantyre, Muhosha had been refusing to eat any food and he became weak.