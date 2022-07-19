Former Catholic Church priest convicted for person with albinism murder dies

July 20, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
A former Catholic Church priest who was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment with hard labour for the murder of a person with albinism in Machinga, has died.
Thomas Muhosha was convicted along with a police officer, a clinician and others for the brutal murder Mcdonald Masambuka in 2018.
Prison authorities say he died on Tuesday afternoon at Zomba Central Hospital.
Malawi Prison Service spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba said Muhosha was referred to Zomba Central Prison where he was expected to be taken to Zomba Mental Hospital for examination.
He said while at Chichiri Prison in Blantyre, Muhosha had been refusing to eat any food and he became weak.
Shaba, has however said Father Muhosha was admitted at Zomba Central Hospital over depression.
Meanwhile, a statement by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi says Muhosha was not in full communion with the Church and was serving a prison sentence.
“The Catholic Church in Malawi deeply regrets his death. Eternal rest grant unto Rev. Fr. Dr. Thomas Muhosha, O Lord.

